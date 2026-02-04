Groundhog Day is now in the rearview mirror, and I think I can speak for most New Jerseyans when I say this. All rodents that predicted six more weeks of this ridiculously cold winter are not on a very good list with us right now.

But that aside, Feb. 2 isn't the date that should matter to us in New Jersey. It's the days that come right afterward. Feb. 4, in particular, is a glorious day we should be celebrating.

No, it's not a random day on the calendar. Rather, it's a significant milestone for us in the Garden State. Feb. 3 marks the half way point of winter, and Feb. 4 marks that official point that we're on the backside of the month.

Yup, we officially made it over the "Wednesday" of winter. Or in other words, the hump day of the season. From here on out, it's a mad rush to the finish line.

Why Groundhog Day is more depressing

Here's the problem with the annual Groundhog Day celebration. When we highlight we still have six long weeks of winter to go, it just sounds so depressing. Almost like we still have a really long stretch of miserable coldness.

On the flip side, knowing we've crossed the half way point just seems more satisfying. Rather than focusing on the cold, let's focus on the official countdown.

Overthinking, or a better perspective?

I know, this may be overanalyzing it, but I don't care. The fact still remains that this winter has been incredibly brutal, and we need something more to look forward to instead of hearing that we still have six more weeks of it.

Don't tell us we have six more weeks to go. Tell us we're now over the hump and that we're now in that home stretch getting to spring.

