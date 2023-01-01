OpenTable presents the best restaurants in all parts of New Jersey

OpenTable, the country's premiere restaurant dining rating system, came out with the best overall restaurants here in New Jersey.

It’s an impressive list and breaks out the best of North Jersey, Central Jersey and the South Jersey suburbs.

I’ve been to many of the restaurants on the list and quite a few are higher priced but worth the cost.

Here are the top two restaurants in each region in New Jersey. For the full OpenTable list got to their site at opentable.com.

North Jersey

Llewellyn Parq Bar and Grill

West Orange, New Jersey

They serve American food. Got an exceptional rating from Opentable a casual establishment that serves up great burgers and a huge list of beers, want a nice brunch that is delicious and casual head to Llewellyn’s.

Garlic Rose Bistro

Cranford, New Jersey

They serve Contemporary Italian food. Got an exceptional rating from Opentable.

How about some outstanding Italian dishes that are prepared in contemporary fashion? You have to try their signature roasted garlic bulb on the side, use it on bread, or try their signature Gilroy potatoes that are scalloped and delicious. You’ll enjoy the Garlic Rose Bistro and the great food that it has to offer.

Central Jersey

Seasons 52

Princeton, New Jersey

Serving American food. Got an exceptional rating from Opentable Seasons 52 is an upscale chain restaurant that serves up good steaks, seafood and a great brunch. They have an extensive wine bar and what makes this restaurant so unique for a chain restaurant is they change the menu every season and that includes their signature cocktails. I like that idea as it keeps everything fresh. Seasons 52 in Princeton is definitely worth the trip.

Anjelica’s Restaurant

Sea Bright, New Jersey

Serving Italian cuisine got an exceptional rating from OpenTable. I have been to Anjelica’s many times. Their spaghetti cacio e pepe is very good and when enjoying dinner with friends we order at least one dish for the table as a pasta course. Their charcuterie board is fresh and plentiful and a great way to start your dinner. I’ve had many selections off their menu and have never been disappointed. It’s one of OpenTable’s favorite restaurants in New Jersey and it’s also mine.

South Jersey Suburbs

The Capital Grille

Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Serving American food got an exceptional rating from OpenTable They serve great steaks and seafood. I’ve been to this location and as the other Capital Grille’s the atmosphere is a throwback to a classic steak house. Crisp-looking uniforms on well seasoned servers who serve up steaks the way you like them and the classic sides cooked to perfection. Save room for dessert. If you’re a wine lover with dinner their selection is outstanding. If I’m in the area I always plan on going back.

The Franklinville Inn

Franklinville, New Jersey

They serve up American cuisine and got an exceptional rating from OpenTable. For those of you who like your restaurant old school, it doesn’t get much older than this. Laid out in the 1700s the Franklinville Inn reeks of history and substance. The Franklinville Inn serves up a great simple menu serving excellent choices of seafood and steaks including their signature prime rib which is delicious. The standard sides, old school cocktails, “I’ll have another Manhattan please”, makes this a place that you want to hang. You’ll enjoy the Franklinville Inn.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

