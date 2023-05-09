ATLANTIC CITY — New Jersey will soon be home to the world's largest beachfront waterpark.

ISLAND Waterpark is the centerpiece of a "re-imagining" of the Showboat, a former casino along the Atlantic City boardwalk. The Showboat Resort is set for an "early summer" debut, according to the latest press release on the project.

Individuals involved with the waterpark's development hope that opening day arrives by the end of June.

The 120,000-square-foot waterpark will feature more than a dozen slides, as well as a lazy river for loungers and a surf simulator.

All of the rides are designed to meet the year-round waterpark's exotic island theme, "to make visitors feel like they've been swept away to a tropical paradise."

There's also a 300-foot zip line, and a "Coconut Coaster" that takes guests on a ride above the waterpark.

The Showboat Resort (MisfitToys Communications) The Showboat Resort (MisfitToys Communications) loading...

And this isn't just a destination for little ones. The park will feature several bars, including a swim-up bar, and an adults-only area with Peloton bikes, manicure stations, and VIP cabanas. At night, the waterpark transforms into a nightlife venue.

Once the waterpark is operational, guests of the hotel will be given an hour of exclusive morning access each day before the park opens to the public.

ISLAND has a retractable glass-paneled roof. It allows for sun and ocean breezes during the warmer months, and can be closed during cold and inclement weather.

The rebirth of the Showboat as The Showboat Resort will also mark the completion of some hotel renovations, including 477 guest rooms.

Below is a gallery of renderings from when the waterpark project was first announced.

Inside ISLAND Waterpark, coming soon to Atlantic City

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

