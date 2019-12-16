Oops! Mistaken ad asks for ‘hot servers’

They didn’t mean to, but a Haddonfield restaurant put out a call for “hot servers.”

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Denim BYOB in Haddonfield mailed out a flyer advertising coupons and holiday specials that included the line "Hot Servers Wanted". Owner David Murray told the Inquirer that is was supposed to say “Holiday Servers Wanted” and that the mistake was an honest mix-up.

Thirty thousand mailers were sent out in Haddonfield and Cherry Hill. Murray apologized via Instagram saying “that was not some obscene publicity stunt.” So I guess if you need a job and you’re not hot (or, I guess, even if you are), apply at Denim BYOB.

More from New Jersey 101.5