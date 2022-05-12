Oops! Host announces wrong number in NJ lottery game

If you thought you'd won something in Tuesday's Mega Millions lottery, better check those numbers again.

The winning numbers are: 15, 19, 20, 61, 70 and the gold ball is 9.

It's that last number that caused a bit of confusion.

The host of the live 11 p.m. drawing announced the gold ball was 6.

Oops.

Lottery officials did an audit of the drawing, and issued a correction/clarification. 9 is the officials gold ball number.

megamillions.com megamillions.com loading...

It's not known if it made a difference to anyone.

On May 10, 2022, the host of the Mega Millions drawing incorrectly called the Mega Ball a 6 instead of a 9. The 9 ball was drawn into the chamber and is the official result. The results of the drawing were audited by Preston CPA. The official results for the May 10, 2022, drawing, as posted on megamillions.com, are the white

balls 15, 19, 20, 61, and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 9. We apologize for the confusion. - Statement from Mega Millions Lottery

No one claimed the $86 million dollar jackpot, but there were two tickets sold that matched all five numbers but not the gold ball. Each ticket is worth $1 million.

Matching the gold ball is worth $2. Matching the gold ball and 2, 3, or 4 other numbers can be worth up to $10,000.

The next drawing is Friday, May 13, with an estimated jackpot of $99 million.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ words that should be added to the dictionary 13 words submitted by Steve Trevelise's followers for inclusion in the Dictionary — because somebody's got to explain New Jersey to the rest of the country.

Questions to ask to see if someone’s REALLY from New Jersey