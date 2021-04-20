Only one NJ town made Newsweek’s ‘most popular beach towns’ list (Opinion)

Newsweek has released their list of the 25 Most Popular Beach Towns in America, and New Jersey only put one city on the list. Our entrant is Asbury Park, which Newsweek describes as:

"The famous Jersey Shore is lined with sandy beaches and quiet towns, such as the small seaside community Asbury Park. But there is more to the town than its Instagram-able beachside, as Asbury Park also boasts a vibrant art and music scene and an assortment of independent boutique shops."

So, they refer to the Jersey Shore as famous and lined with sandy beaches, but only one town is good enough? Don’t get me wrong, I love Asbury Park (hello, Silverball Museum), but there are plenty of other New Jersey beach communities worthy of some love. What about Cape May, a totally unique shore town (and America’s first seaside resort, as they’ll tell you)? The bar scene in Belmar, the action-packed boardwalk of Point Pleasant Beach, the family-friendly atmosphere of Ocean City, or the wide expanse of beaches in Wildwood could also qualify as iconic and deserving of recognition.

Joining Asbury Park on Newsweek’s list are places like Gulf Shores, AL and Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA.

For the complete list of 25 Most Popular Beach Towns, go here. According to Newsweek, Stretching from coast to coast, these beach towns cater to every conceivable taste, from quaint coastal communities for culture vultures, to action-packed subtropical climes for adrenaline junkies.

Hopefully, next year more New Jersey towns will get some love, too.

