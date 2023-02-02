Only once in NJ: Beyoncé announces 2023 world tour dates
🎤 Beyoncé has announced 41 dates for her Renaissance World Tour 20223 starting this spring
🎤 The 28-time Grammy winner only has one concert in NJ and one in Philly
🎤 Tickets are not on sale yet but there is a verified fan registration going on now
Add Beyoncé to the list of superstars heading on tour in 2023.
The 28-time Grammy winner announced on Instagram Wednesday morning that she will kick off her long-awaited Renaissance World Tour 2023 this spring.
The 41-show tour begins internationally on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden. Other European shows include stops in the U.K., Paris, Barcelona, Amsterdam, and Warsaw.
Beyoncé's North American tour begins July 8 in Toronto, Canada. Stateside shows kick off July 12 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. She only has one New Jersey date, in East Rutherford, NJ at Metlife Stadium on July 29, and zero New York dates.
The tour concludes in New Orleans on Sept. 27.
The Renaissance Tour will be Beyoncé's first one since her 2018 “On the Run” tour with her husband Jay-Z. It’s also her first solo tour in more than six years.
Tickets are not on sale yet, but her official website says they will be soon.
There will be a TM Verified Fan Registration for the North American dates which are open now and closes at different times based on the city.
Select the ticket date you wish to register for but keep in mind, registration does not guarantee tickets.
Details on Verified fan and on-sale dates for European shows can be found here.
2023 Renaissance European dates:
May 10 — Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena
May 14 — Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium
May 17 — Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Principality Stadium
May 20 — Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium
May 23 — Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light
May 26 — Paris, FR @ Stade de France
May 29 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
May 30 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 8 — Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium
June 11 — Marseille, FR @ Orange Velodrome
June 15 — Cologne, DE @ Rhein Energie Stadion
June 17 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena
June 21 — Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion
June 24 — Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park
June 27 — Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy
2023 Renaissance North American dates:
July 8 — Toronto, CA @ Rogers Centre
July 12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
July 15 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
July 17 — Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium
July 20 — Minneapolis, MN @ Huntington Bank Stadium
July 22 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
July 26 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
July 29 — East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium
August 1 — Boston, MA @ Gillete Stadium
August 3 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
August 5 — Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
August 9 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium
August 11 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
August 16 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
August 18 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
August 21 — St. Louis, MI @ Dome at America’s Center
August 24 — Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
August 26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
August 30 — San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
Sept. 2 — Inglewood, CA @ Sofi Stadium
Sept. 11 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
Sept. 13 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
Sept. 18 — Kansas City, KS @ Arrowhead Stadium
Sept. 21 — Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium
Sept. 23 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
Sept. 27 — New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome
Good luck!
13 Musicians Who've Served in the US Military
Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.