Only once in NJ: Beyoncé announces 2023 world tour dates

Add Beyoncé to the list of superstars heading on tour in 2023.

The 28-time Grammy winner announced on Instagram Wednesday morning that she will kick off her long-awaited Renaissance World Tour 2023 this spring.

The 41-show tour begins internationally on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden. Other European shows include stops in the U.K., Paris, Barcelona, Amsterdam, and Warsaw.

Beyoncé's North American tour begins July 8 in Toronto, Canada. Stateside shows kick off July 12 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. She only has one New Jersey date, in East Rutherford, NJ at Metlife Stadium on July 29, and zero New York dates.

The tour concludes in New Orleans on Sept. 27.

The Renaissance Tour will be Beyoncé's first one since her 2018 “On the Run” tour with her husband Jay-Z. It’s also her first solo tour in more than six years.

Tickets are not on sale yet, but her official website says they will be soon.

There will be a TM Verified Fan Registration for the North American dates which are open now and closes at different times based on the city.

Select the ticket date you wish to register for but keep in mind, registration does not guarantee tickets.

Details on Verified fan and on-sale dates for European shows can be found here.

2023 Renaissance European dates:

May 10 — Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

May 14 — Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium

May 17 — Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Principality Stadium

May 20 — Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium

May 23 — Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light

May 26 — Paris, FR @ Stade de France

May 29 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 8 — Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium

June 11 — Marseille, FR @ Orange Velodrome

June 15 — Cologne, DE @ Rhein Energie Stadion

June 17 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena

June 21 — Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion

June 24 — Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park

June 27 — Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy

2023 Renaissance North American dates:

July 8 — Toronto, CA @ Rogers Centre

July 12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 15 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

July 17 — Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium

July 20 — Minneapolis, MN @ Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

July 26 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

July 29 — East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium

August 1 — Boston, MA @ Gillete Stadium

August 3 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

August 5 — Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

August 9 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium

August 11 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

August 16 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

August 18 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

August 21 — St. Louis, MI @ Dome at America’s Center

August 24 — Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

August 26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

August 30 — San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 2 — Inglewood, CA @ Sofi Stadium

Sept. 11 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

Sept. 13 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

Sept. 18 — Kansas City, KS @ Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21 — Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

Sept. 27 — New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome

