Only 2 NJ towns win Great Downtown Award

Before you dismissively sing the Billy Joel lyrics “Who needs a house out in Hackensack,” you might want to ask how close that house might be to their downtown.

Hackensack was just voted only one of two New Jersey towns to be a “Great Downtown” by the American Planners Association (APA) in their prestigious annual awards. The redevelopment of their downtown began 12 years ago, so this coveted honor was a long time coming.

“This recognition as a ‘Great Downtown’ underscores the incredible progress we’ve made to reinvigorate Hackensack’s Main Street and foster a sense of community pride,” said John Peters, Executive Director of MSBA.

Edward Decker, chairman of Main Street Business Alliance, added: “Downtown Hackensack has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years, emerging as a lively destination and an ideal place to live, work, and play. This recognition by the New Jersey American Planning Association celebrates the collective efforts invested in enhancing our downtown’s beauty, redevelopment, and economic and community vitality.”

The other city to be designated as a “Great Downtown” is Dunellen. A much smaller town with a population of around 8,000.

"Dunellen is open for business, and we invite everyone to experience the energy and excitement of our revitalized downtown. This is just the beginning, and we are excited to see what the future holds as we strive to make Downtown Dunellen an even more inclusive, sustainable, and thriving place for all," Mayor Jason F. Cilento said.

How does the group pick their towns?

What are the NJ APA “Great Downtown” Awards based on? They look for vibrant, walkable downtowns that excel in creating a climate for economic development, cultural vitality, sustainability, and inclusivity.

