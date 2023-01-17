A brand new yoga studio has opened in Hoboken and it’s not only new for the town but also for the company.

YogaRenew is an online yoga studio that trains new yoga teachers that now expanded to a physical studio in that you can participate in person.

According to their website, their programs are made to have affordable and convenient teacher training for anyone that wants to get into the world of yoga.

The online program allows you to learn the practices of yoga anywhere, anytime.

And if you’re not interested in becoming a teacher but like to practice yoga for your own mind and body, they offer online courses and workshops for you as well.

Carl Barcelo via Unsplash Carl Barcelo via Unsplash loading...

If you’re in the Hoboken area and are interested in becoming a yoga instructor or just want to take a yoga class, visit the brand new YogaRenew studio at 12 Hudson Place.

All levels of experience are welcome and you can try different types of yoga as well.

They offer Vinyasa Yoga, Yin Yoga, and Hatha Yoga.

Zen Bear Yoga via Unsplash Zen Bear Yoga via Unsplash loading...

Follow their social media for events and classes.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

