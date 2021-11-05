How long do you think Spadea will last in the ice bath challenge?

Truth be told, I like the cold.

Winter is a great season and I love living in New Jersey getting four seasons including a snowy winter (sometimes). In the winter, when braving the low temps, we have things like winter coats and sweaters. Forgetting all that, I'm putting my affinity for the cold to the test.

On Sunday, Nov. 14, I'll join my friends from Breathing Dragon Yoga at their brand-new studio in Cherry Hill for an ice bath! It's a part of a workshop called "Master The Cold," which is a part of the "Wim Hof Method".

"Practicing specific breathing exercises of the Wim Hof Method will release your inner fire. The exercises are focused on deep and rhythmic inhalations and exhalations, described by Wim as ‘controlled hyperventilation or power breathing’ and are followed by a retention time, where you hold your breath for an X amount of time. By practicing the breathing exercises, you are releasing more energy, influencing your nervous system and changing various physiological responses. You are inducing voluntarily a short stress response which ultimately will lead to more resilience towards everyday stress, mentally and physiology and feeling more in control. These breathing exercises are only one of three pillars that form the Wim Hof Method. The other two pillars are cold therapy and training your mindset. When combined, the three pillars will help you to become stronger and gaining better health". - Breathing Dragon Eventbrite post taken from wimhofmethod.com

Join me for the workshop and in the ice!

Many of my friends who practice yoga with Breathing Dragon have completed the workshop and challenge. Word on the street is that the workshop time is set at two minutes in the cold. Some, have gone longer.

The owners Michael and Mori have done it and Michael stayed in for 10 minutes. That sounds excessive to me, but I'm always up for a realistic challenge. So, I told everyone that I would stay for SIX minutes in the ice. Do you think I can last? We are taking friendly bets on the time. Under six, over six, or a push at six.

