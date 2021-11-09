Spadea now sponsored for ice bath challenge all for a cause

On Sunday, Nov. 14, I'm going to take the plunge into a tub filled with ice water.

Yes, I expect it is going to be cold. Yes, I made a bet that I could last six minutes. Enter Rob Dekanski of Remax First Advantage. He not only took the bet, but he also pledged $5,000 to one of the most important charities in New Jersey, CFC Loud N Clear. The great news is he bet with me to make it through the challenge!

Here's how it's going to work. Rob will contribute $1,000 for every minute I stay in the ice after the first 60 seconds. That money will go directly to help CFC continue its mission of saving lives.

It may be sold out by the time you're reading this so get ready to join me virtually on Facebook Live starting around 7 p.m. as I get into the ice.

CFC provides the opportunity for addiction recovery that lasts a lifetime with sober living and therapy. I've been proud to work with them over the years and meet the people who they have saved. I appreciate that Suzanne Kirby on our sales team connected everyone and got the ball rolling. Big thanks to Mori and Michael who own Breathing Dragon Yoga for opening up their new Cherry Hill studio to this exciting event.

There are many great health benefits to the breathing workshop and ice bath. It's made even better knowing that we've brought together good friends for a cause that is important to support. See you Sunday!

