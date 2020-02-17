One storm system this week – more rain and a cooldown on the way

Happy Presidents Day! There is nothing overly dramatic in New Jersey's weather forecast this week. But you will progress from jacket weather, to needing an umbrella, to grabbing the winter coat.

It's not that cold on this Monday morning, with temperatures mainly in the 30s. (Normal lows for this date would be 26° to 27°.) And we'll see high temperatures generally in the mid to upper 40s Monday afternoon. Very similar to Sunday, but with a much brighter sky. I'm calling it a partly to mostly sunny day, with dry weather continuing.

Clouds will increase Monday night, as lows dip into the mid 30s. Most of New Jersey should stay above the freezing mark — an important factor as our next storm system arrives.

On Tuesday, we're getting wet yet again. Scattered rain showers are likely throughout the entire day. However, three important notes:

1.) There could be an hour or two of wintry mix at onset Tuesday morning, in and around Sussex County in far NW NJ only.

2.) I do not think the day will be a total washout. In other words, it shouldn't rain persistently all day.

3.) I also don't see anything particularly heavy falling from the sky. Rainfall totals should stay less than a half-inch.

Just as we've seen with almost every area of low pressure this year, the storm's trajectory will help warmer air briefly visit the Garden State. High temps Tuesday afternoon should reach the lower to mid 50s.

As we dry out and skies dry out Wednesday, it will get breezy and slightly cooler. Latest models are showing mid 40s — although I must caution there is a hesitation here, surrounding the timing of an impending cooldown.

On Thursday, we flip back to the cold side, with highs only in the mid 30s. Winds will not be ferocious, and I don't see anything more than a flurry coming from the sky. Overnight low temperatures could dip as low as 20 degrees — not terrible.

30s return on Friday. But once again, our cold snap should be limited to just two days.

As it stands now, the weekend forecast looks fantastic! Sunshine and upper 40s — can't ask for much better than that in mid-late February!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.