One side of Route 295 shut down for Mercer County crash

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP —A crash on Route 295 had a ripple effect on Mercer County traffic that continued well past the morning commute.

A crash involving a tractor trailer and three other cars in the southbound lanes at exit 68B for Princeton Pike closed down the southbound highway around 8:20 a.m., according to State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele Traffic was forced off the road at Route 206.

Peele said the tractor trailer rear ended a Jeep in the left lane which in turn hit the rear of a Subaru Outback and overturned while hitting a Toyota Corolla, according to Peele. The driver of the Subaru was hospitalized with serious injuries while the other Jeep and Toyota drivers suffered non life threatening injuries.

Peele did not disclose the identities of anyone involved. No charges have been filed.

As of 1:30 p.m the highway was reopened and the scene cleared.

Some people inside the vehicles involved with the crash were entrapped, according to Peele.

Helicopter footage by 6 ABC Action News showed the tractor trailer appeared to belong to Ace Hardware.

Traffic on Route 206 forced off I-295 in Lawrence

A witness told New Jersey 101.5 a car was overturned in the left lane with a truck in the roadway and two cars in the median.

The closure caused rubbernecking delays on Route 295 northbound (former Route 95 south) as well as Route 206, Princeton Pike,Franklin Corner Road and Route 1.

