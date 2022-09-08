One organization stands up for fallen first responders

Tunnel to Towers is an organization in our area focused on raising money for the families of the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.

From first responders to our military warriors, Tunnel to Towers is there to help.

Here's a quick explanation about two of their cornerstone programs, "Glod Star Family Home Program" and "Fallen First Responder Home Program" from the website:

The Gold Star Family Home Program, launched in September 2018, honors the legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country. The Foundation will provide a mortgage-free home to surviving spouses with young children.

Fallen First Responder Home Program, Tunnel to Towers aims to pay off the mortgages of fallen law enforcement officers and firefighters who lose their lives in the line of duty, or to 9/11 related illness, and leave behind young children. The Foundation’s goal is to ensure stability and security for these families facing sudden, tragic loss.

The organization was born out of a specific tragic story from 9/11.

Of course, thousands of innocent American lost their lives 21 years ago and every story deserves telling and a place in history.

One story in particular highlights the sacrifices of the heroes who run toward danger to save complete strangers and stand out from the rest.

On Sept. 11, 2001, Firefighter Stephen Siller, with Brooklyn's Squad 1, was at the end of his overnight shift. He was heading home for a quick change and then off to play golf with his brothers when jihadists slammed a hijacked jet into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

The impact destroyed the stairwell access, trapping hundreds above the 91st floor.

Siller hears the reports over his scanner and calls his wife to tell his brothers he's not golfing today.

Stephen Sillen then, in an extraordinary move, turns around and heads back to the firehouse.

Collecting his gear he proceeded to head to lower Manhattan. Stopped at the Brooklyn Battery Bridge, which was closed in response to the attacks, Stephen got out of his truck, put on 60 pounds of gear, and ran through the tunnel to the towers.

He ran toward the danger and lost his life in service to our community.

If you want to help this outstanding group where 95% of the funds raised go toward the people they intend to help, please visit the website and help.

