Black River Candy Shoppe in Chester, New Jersey was selected in Food Network Magazine “America’s 50 Best Candy Stores” a couple years back and the story went viral online earlier this year.

I decided to take a trip down there for myself to see what they had to offer. Right when you walk in you feel like you are Charlie about to take over the chocolate factory. Black River Candy Shoppe is a cute little candy shop offering hundreds of different types of candy.

They have old school childhood candy as well as a incredible selection of newer candy varieties. Candy is displayed in old whiskey barrels, and a lot of their candy is sold in bulk by the pound. It is located in downtown Chester right off of Main Street. Check out the photos from my recent visit:

Black River Candy Shoppe is located at 44 Main Street, Chester, NJ 07930

