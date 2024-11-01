One of the best bagel shops in NYC is coming to NJ

Listen, New York City thinks it’s the universe. On its most humble day, at least the center of it.

To New York City, upstate New York is filled with peasants and commoners, and New Jersey, where their football teams play, is a joke.

We’re supposed to forget that we’re stepping over poor homeless people the moment we set foot there and that half the city smells like a consumption lounge. We’re supposed to forget the stress and the grime. We’re supposed to be envious.

New York City thinks it does everything better than us, including food — pizza, deli, everything.

Certainly bagels. So if we’re such joke and New York City is the bagel king, why then is an insanely popular NYC bagel shop opening a Jersey location?

I’m here to tell you we have better bagels with a wider variety than they do. And now we’ll have one of their own.

Apollo Bagels opened two locations in lower Manhattan earlier this year. They proved to be wildly popular very quickly. Lines out the door kind of popular. Their sourdough bagels are all the rage, and they’re coming to the Garden State.

It’s been announced on nj.com that a third location is opening in Hoboken, New Jersey. There’s not an exact location or date yet being made public.

But when it happens, will it be as popular as it is at their East Village and West Village locations? Here’s the thing. Apollo deals in a stripped-down menu of plain, sesame, and everything. That’s it. They do open-faced bagel sandwiches, but will this play here as well as it does there? Again, we have incredible gourmet bagel shops in New Jersey with amazing variety and making so much noise you wonder if this concept will get lost in that delicious noise.

But hey, bring it. If you can make it here, you’ll make it anywhere; it’s up to you, New Jersey.

