One of NJ’s favorite outlet centers is getting 5 new stores

Outlet shopping is a fun and thrilling experience for many reasons. First, it offers an opportunity to score incredible deals on high-quality merchandise. Who doesn't love getting more bang for their buck?

Second, the thrill of the hunt is addictive, you never know what amazing finds you might come across.

And finally, the laid-back atmosphere of outlet malls makes for a fun and casual shopping experience. No need to worry about dressing up or feeling out of place. And let’s face it, New Jerseyans love a bargain.

My outlet mall is Jersey Shore Premium Outlets. They already have over 120 retailers and now, they’re upping the ante this spring and summer with 5 new stores.

Windsor Fashionistas will be happy to know that Windsor Fashion which is known around the country for being affordable and stylish clothing is now open right near the Gap Factory Store.

Because women can never get enough of the chic, elegant, on-trend and yes, sometimes sexy clothing that Windsor has in spades.

Lovisa

If you’ve never been inside Lovisa, you’ll be excited to check it out when it opens in a couple of weeks. They have hundreds of necklaces bracelets earrings in on-trend styles. Great prices. You’ll be a kid in a candy store at Lovisa.

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images loading...

Under Armour Factory House

No one can resist quality work out gear and Under Armour is a favorite for athletes. They’re expanding to a new, larger location where you get everything you need for a workout.

VellaPais

My husband always complains that men are always under served in the shoe department, and that’s why VellaPais will be such a great addition to Jersey shore, premium outlets when it opens in May hand made luxury shoes from the finest leather in materials are available here.

Spencer’s

It feels like this store has been around forever, and there’s almost nobody who can resist the charm of the gifts and novelties at Spencer's. I’m not embarrassed to say I could spend hours browsing here. For the hottest trends, gifts, tees, and stuff you can’t even begin to believe. You’ve got to stop by when they open in July.

So grab your wallet and head to the outlets for a day of fun and bargain-hunting!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

