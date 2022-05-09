One of NJ’s beaches made the top 25 in the U.S.

Just about everybody in New Jersey has their "go-to" beach or beach town in the state. Sometimes most of certain towns inland will flock to the same shore beach resort that their neighbors go to.

Most of the time, you can draw a straight line from where people live, due east to that shore town. Some draw from all over the state and beyond. Asbury Park is one of those towns.

Travel & Leisure Magazine has named Asbury Park as one of the 25 best beaches in the country just a few weeks ago. Being so tightly strung together in many parts of the state, it's amazing how different one town can be from the next one up or down the coast.

Jersey Shore Beaches Open For Season On Memorial Day Weekend Asbury Park, NJ / Getty Images loading...

Many locals have stuck with Asbury Park over the last few decades when a lot of people in New Jersey stayed away. The town has gone through a renaissance in the past 15 years that makes it an attractive summer spot for people from all demographics.

The food scene on Cookman Avenue and the legendary clubs and night spots are more than enough to put it over the top. The beach isn't too shabby either. The boardwalk has come back quite a bit over the last decade and the beach is always clean with funky, friendly vibe.

We're sure you have your favorite spot at the Jersey Shore and it may not be Asbury but take a ride this summer and see why it's one of the top 25 beaches in the country.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

