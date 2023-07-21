One of New Jersey’s biggest Italian festivals kicks off Aug. 9

In August a big tradition continues with the Italian American Association of Ocean Township’s 47th Annual Italian Festival held at Joe Palaia Park. The fun event will be held Aug. 9 through the 13 from 5 – 11p.m.

I’ve attended this event a few times and enjoyed it, I was impressed how the event ran so smoothly. It was evident that everyone had their job and they followed through in doing their best. From the guys working on the hot grill making sausage and peppers, to the homemade zeppoles, the midway with lots of rides for the kids and even a Galbani live cooking demonstration with cooking tips.

What I also like about the festival is that the IAATO have kept it true to the 47 years that they have been presenting the festival. It’s a throwback in time but they’ve upgraded how to serve more people. In addition, what festival wouldn’t be complete without fireworks? The fireworks are Friday night Aug. 11. Live music, great food and the smell of the cooking sausage permeate throughout the festival.

Plus in true IAATO custom there is a 50/50 drawing each hour and the chances are winning some cash there at the festival is a lot better than playing the lottery. There are also eating contests, which I’m not allowed to participate in because I’m a pro and wine is also available.

This is Americana with Italian heritage at its best. If you’re looking for a great event to take the family, the 47th Italian American Festival is one that I suggest.

NJ county fairs are back! Check out the 2023 summer schedule A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2023. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)

LOOK: Do you know these 50 famous acronyms? This list from Stacker features a collection of the most common acronyms and their meanings. Popular abbreviations include establishments like ACLU, YMCA, ad the AARP.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom