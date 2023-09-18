One of America’s best malls is located in New Jersey

I miss the mall. Desperately. I miss the hustle and bustle. The window shopping. The actual shopping. The activity that it was.

I miss bringing my kids there and letting them go to their favorite stores to buy their favorite stores as a reward for something they did well. I miss spending the day there with them to run a couple of errands, grab a bite, and catch a movie.

I miss running there for a sale, and coming home with bags from different stores.

The mall was part of my kids childhood, and part of my childhood.

It’s a part of American culture that’s largely gone. But thank goodness, here in NJ we still have a few thriving malls. And one that is a standout among the rest. So much so that it was the ONLY NJ mall named on a list of the best malls in the nation.

American Dream Mall (Photo Credit: American Dream) American Dream Mall (Photo Credit: American Dream) loading...

Love Exploring created a list of the top malls across the country and to no one’s surprise, American Dream made it.

To call the American Dream a mall is kind of an understatement. It does have everything a mall has, the stores, the food court etc. but it’s so much more. It’s a world-class entertainment destination.

The article called American Dream “One of the newest incarnations of the modern megamall.”

And if you've never been there, you have no idea what you’re missing. It opened in 2020 to become the second largest mall in the US.

Mr Beast burger opening at American Dream (courtesy American Dream) Mr Beast burger opening at American Dream (courtesy American Dream) loading...

So close to NYC yet easily accessible from just about anywhere in NJ, the dazzling indoor complex includes every popular shop you could wish for, while designer boutiques such as Tiffany and Hermes line The Avenue.

New JD Sports and Gucci stores are set to open soon. Star attractions include a Dreamworks waterpark, Nickelodeon Universe and ferris wheel, laser tag and yes even indoor skiing.

Big SNOW American Dream via Facebook Big SNOW American Dream via Facebook loading...

The food court is world class and the sales and special events are going on constantly.

There’s no way to describe American Dream to someone who’s never been there, but it’s like a city within a city.

It’s a must-visit for locals and tourists alike. And I’m thrilled that American Dream calls NJ home.

My description of it here will never do it justice. So there’s only one thing I can say about NJ’s biggest and best attraction, American Dream. Just go.

