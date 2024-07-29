One NJ town made Fortune’s top 10 best places to live for families

When you think about the best places for families to live in New Jersey, you probably figure it’s the town you grew up in or maybe the town you raised your kids in. But how would the town you’re thinking of stand up against towns across the country?

Morristown has been honored as the #9 best place to live for families in Fortune's 2024 ranking of the "50 Best Places to Live for Families."

This accolade recognizes the town's exceptional quality of life, strong community spirit, excellent schools, and abundant recreational opportunities. Not only that but The award highlights Morristown's commitment to creating a supportive and vibrant environment for families, making it a desirable destination for those seeking a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle.

Fortune reviewed nearly 200 data categories across these five main themes:

Education

Resources for aging adults

General wellness

Financial health

Livability

This ranking focused on the best places for families, many of whom are raising their own children while caring for aging parents. With these needs in mind, Fortune paid particular attention to services that will help people and their families age well, giving special consideration to resources for aging adults, livability, and wellness, accounting for the importance of residents’ well-being, the number of quality nursing homes in an area, the number of mental health providers, the safety of a town, as well as its racial and ethnic diversity.

The 50 Fortune Best Places to Live for Families list is based on a robust data set to help our readers find places to settle down with ample resources to support their families for the future,” said Fortune senior reporter Alexa Mikhail.

Congratulations to Morristown for this prestigious recognition!

