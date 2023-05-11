One NJ city made the top 10 for home improvements

Did you know that May is National Home Improvement Month? It’s pretty obvious it’s you take a driving tour around NJ towns.

It’s absolutely the season for home improvements. As I drive down the streets of my neighborhood I see at least one house on every block undergoing some kind of renovation. Decks, pools, additions, Complete exterior renovations..and that’s just what I can see from the outside!

According to a new study by Lawn Love, which ranked which states are best for tackling home improvement projects in 2023, there are some good reasons that there’s so much going on in the Garden State home improvement arena.

Lawn Love compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on three categories: average age of homes, access to designers and contractors, and average costs.

They ranked the 10 best (and 10 worst) cities for home improvement and one NJ city made the top ten.

NJ is a state that makes it easy to hire an architect, and interior designer because we have so many. In fact, Jersey City (No. 4), has the most residential architects and interior designers per 10,000 households. JC was bested only by Miami, Vancouver, Washington, and Alexandria, Virginia, in the 1,2 and 3 spots.

Out of 200 cities in the country, Newark ranked high, also, at number 21.

That makes nj a state Where a home renovation or remodeling project can cause less of a headache than in other states

There’s other cool info and key statistics available in the full study, here:

2023's Best Cities for Tackling Home Improvements.

