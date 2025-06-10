One more round of rain, then NJ turns sunny and warm

One more batch of rain will work through New Jersey Tuesday morning through midday, with some thunderstorms and pockets of heavy rain possible. Then we will catch peeks of sun, finally clearing out from this latest batch of soggy, unsettled weather. Tuesday will be about 10 degrees warmer than Monday, with highs mainly in the 70s. Sunnier, warmer, even nicer weather is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday.

Tuesday NJ weather: Morning showers and thunderstorms

Tuesday will be the fourth and final day of unsettled weather in this stretch, as a cold front sparks one more round of showers and thunderstorms.

As of this writing (7 a.m.), rain has arrived in NW NJ. One or two lines of rain will generally sweep from west to east across New Jersey through late morning. The steadiest, most widespread rain will be found in the northern half of the state (approximately along and north of the Interstate 195 corridor). To the south, rain will be more spotty to isolated, but fog is thick in spots.

Some stronger storm cells are possible, with pockets of heavy rain, rumbles of thunder, and possibly some gusty winds.

As cold front will drive one or two lines of showers and thunderstorms through New Jersey Tuesday morning. (Accuweather)

Again, Tuesday's rain is almost totally a morning thing, with drier weather prevailing by lunchtime. Having said that, there is still a chance of a spot shower or storm through the afternoon.

I am hopeful we will see peeks of sun by dinnertime. At the very least, it will be less gloomy and warmer than Monday for sure, with forecast high temperatures around 75 to 80 degrees. Still pretty humid outside too.

Skies will finally clear out Tuesday night. Humidity levels will drop too, so the air will become more comfortable. Look for low temperatures around the lower 60s.

Wednesday NJ weather: Beautiful

If you have been craving a great June weather day, here you go.

Both Wednesday and Thursday look like awesome, summerlike weather days for NJ. (Accuweather)

Aside from some early clouds along the coast, Wednesday will feature lots of sunshine. It will be completely dry from start to finish. And warm. And not humid.

Highs will reach the lower 80s Wednesday afternoon, just barely above the seasonal normals for this time of year.

Thursday NJ weather: Even warmer

We will enjoy another bright and sunny day on Thursday, as temperatures creep even warmer. As highs hit the upper 80s to around 90, that is getting pretty hot. Similar to a late July to early August kind of day.

Dew points will creep back into the 60s on Thursday too, adding some stickiness to the air. But again, skies stay bright and weather stays dry.

While New Jersey stays warm Thursday, unsettled weather is brewing again for later this week. (Accuweather)

Friday NJ weather: Clouds and showers return

Unfortunately, this week's burst of perfectly pleasant weather will be short-lived. A slow-moving cold front will move into the neighborhood by late Friday, providing a "highway" for several areas of low pressure and several rounds of scattered rain.

Temperatures on Friday are pretty uncertain. Increasing clouds and increasing late-day shower chances could get in the way of enjoying another warm, truly summerlike day. My forecast puts highs around 80 degrees. But if it stays dry and sunny enough, I could even see some upper 80s around, especially to the southwest.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible from Friday afternoon into Friday evening. It will not be a constant soak — more like hit-or-miss raindrops.

Saturday NJ weather: Unsettled again

Yes, there is rain in the forecast again for Saturday, for the zillionth weekend in a row. Some forecasters are really laying on the wet weather potential thick. But I'm not so sure we are looking at washout potential here.

I think "occasional showers and a few thunderstorms" is the right call for Saturday as it stands now. Not a perfect day, but one of those "more dry hours than wet ones" situations. Those with outdoor plans will have to keep an eye on the sky — but do not necessarily cancel those plans yet.

Father's Day Sunday is currently trending dry, but that is not a guarantee either.

