One more cold day … then an uncharacteristic winter warmup

Chilly temperatures persist on this Thursday, although we lose the pesky snow squalls that some of us in New Jersey experienced briefly on Wednesday.

Thursday will be a sunny day across the great Garden State, with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s. Overnight, lows return to about where they were Wednesday night, the mid- to upper 20s, with skies remaining clear and any winds diminishing throughout the course of the evening.

On Friday, we begin a very unseasonable warm stretch. That does bring clouds with it to start, and light rain or drizzle in North Jersey, but highs will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

It gets even warmer Saturday and Sunday, although not entirely pleasant. Saturday looks like a rainy and breezy day, but temperatures will reach all the way into the upper 50s to mid-60s — remember, it'll be January 11th!

That temperature range remains in play for most of the day on Sunday, though falling by late-day ... but the sun comes back out by Sunday afternoon as well.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow returns Monday, Jan. 27. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

