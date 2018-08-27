One more blast of summer before its unofficial end

Monday marks one week until Labor Day, after which New Jersey kids will be back in school and the fall, for all intents and purposes, will begin. But the summer of 2018 is not going down without a fight.

We are forecasted to begin the week with four consecutive days of 90-plus-degree temperatures, which would of course qualify as a heat wave, but let's take them one day at a time and see if that really does come to pass.

After some patchy fog Monday morning, the rest of the day looks mostly sunny, with highs in the lower 90s. Skies will accordingly be partly cloudy overnight, with lows in the mid-70s — or, just about where we expect highs to settle to by Friday.

But more on that later in the week.

Tuesday sizzles as well, with abundant sunshine and highs in the lower to mid-90s. Similarly, Wednesday has lots of sunshine and mid-90s for highs.

The rest of the week is a little far off at this point, with some uncertainty as far as rain is concerned, so keep it here for daily updates. Also, given the temperature predictions, be aware that a heat advisory goes into effect Tuesday at noon, and continues through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is on vacation and returns Tuesday, Sept. 4. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

