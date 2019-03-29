One killed in Long Branch house fire

LONG BRANCH — One man was killed in an early-morning apartment fire on Friday.

Long Branch Fire Chief Kevin Stout told News 12 New Jersey firefighters removed one man from an apartment in the home on Charles Street just off Atlantic Avenue in Long Branch around 2 a.m. Attempts to revive him using CPR failed, according to Stout.

Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Chris Swendeman identified the deceased as Thomas Booth III, 67, who said Booth was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. No one else was injured by the fire.

It's not known if other people were in the apartment.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported smoke and flames visible from the rear of the building. The fire took 20 minutes to bring under control, according to the fire department's Instagram page.

Long Branch, Elberon and Monmouth Beach First Aid Squads responded along with the Neptune Fire Department.

Swendeman said an investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: