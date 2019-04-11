One fatally shot inside NJ park, police say

PLAINFIELD — Details are scarce about a fatal shooting inside a park on Wednesday afternoon.

The Union County Prosecutor's Office said their Homicide Task Force responded to the incident inside Green Brook Park in a message on its Twitter account sent around 1:45 p.m., but has not yet released any details.

Photos posted by MyCentralJersey. com showed the park's entrance blocked off with yellow police tape.

A spokesman for the Prosecutor's Office told the Patch of Plainfield the person shot was an adult male. Police told News 12 New Jersey the person was found at a picnic table.

The park is maintained by the Union County Parks and Recreation Department.

