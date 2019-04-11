Cops not sure why 20-year-old in Plainfield park was shot dead

PLAINFIELD — Authorities on Thursday identified the man who had been found shot dead in a city park on Wednesday afternoon.

The body of Wykil Sherrod Jr. was near a picnic table at Green Brook Park, which is in Sherrod's neighborhood.

Sherrod was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy confirmed Thursday that he had died from a gunshot wound, but investigators are still trying to piece together what happened.

The Union County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with information to call 973-274-5771 or 908-403-8271.

The city had five homicides last year.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .