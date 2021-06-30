You will recognize Leigh Allyn Baker from successful shows like "Will & Grace," "King of Queens," "Charmed" and "Hannah Montana."

She's had a tremendously successful career that has spanned 25 years and is still going strong.

I caught up with Leigh-Allyn and talked about her latest challenge, being an outspoken advocate for medical freedom amidst a very radical culture in Hollywood.

Leigh-Allyn and I had a great conversation about parenting, acting and the future of the nation.

She believes in freedom and loves America. Can you imagine that holding a pro-American, pro-freedom position is considered extreme in today's culture?

It's crazy and it's leading to serious backlash as normal people speak out more aggressively against the woke culture.

The good news is that despite her "radical" patriotism, she's got two new movies coming out; "Christmas in the Pines" and "Family Camp."

There will certainly be more coming from this "Leading Lady of Common Sense."

Enjoy the conversation!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Celebs With Famous Parents