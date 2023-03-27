Once again, this is the number one diner in NJ

What makes a great diner in New Jersey? If you ask 1,000 different things you’ll get 1,000 different answers. But amazingly, there’s one diner that makes the top of the list for so many people.

This diner has not only made the top 10 anytime we discuss diners on the air here on New Jersey 101.5 but has also made numerous lists at number one. And that’s Tops Diner in East Newark.

Lots of diners have come and gone throughout the years but here’s why Tops is special. It has everything people live in a diner and none of the stuff that they don’t. It’s just a diner atmosphere with good dinner, food, reliability, and tradition and there aren’t that many of those around anymore.

Just one of the many lists that have named Tops diner the top diner in the state is lovefood.com.

What makes people fall in love with Tops Diner over and over again is that it’s obvious the people who work there love what they do. There is a warm, welcoming atmosphere and a thoughtful menu.

Since 1942, Topps has continued to flourish where a lot of other diners have gone by the wayside. And of course, its steel-clad structure, probably attracts a lot of first-timers, too, as they drive by.

And even though it’s stylish with dark wood paneling and beautiful tile floors, tops diner doesn’t try to be anything it’s not. It’s an NJ diner, first and foremost, staying true to its Jersey roots with really good diner food. It’s just the best diner food.

You can expect to see all the quintessential diner food you love on its menu, like meatloaf, chicken, and waffles, and fresh seafood, and much more.

One thing that keeps the diner consistently good is it commitment to excellence through its family bond. And the Newark family behind Tops Diner, exemplifies what hard work and dedication are about.

Read the amazing story of the people behind tops diner if you want to understand how this commitment came to be.

What people love about the Tops Diner is its ability to maintain the old fashion designer feel but still continue to update their menus and service to meet the needs to meet changing and more demanding culinary tastes.

