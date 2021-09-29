The people at the Ocean County Mall have been busy: they have announced that On the Border Mexican Grill will be coming to the mall, joining other announced new openings.

The transformation of the section of the mall where the Sears was demolished in 2018 continues.

The restaurant is scheduled to open in the spring and joins a growing list of new openings at the mall. Previously, we told you about Turning Point, a breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant, opening a location in the mall’s “lifestyle” section.

Well, Turning Point (which has another location in Brick) is now open and preparations continue for a new PF Chang’s. PF Chang’s is expected to open in the spring of 2022. Also included in the lifestyle section (where Sears used to be) are Lifetime Fitness, Ulta Beauty, BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, Homesense, and Five Below.

The mall announced earlier this month the addition of other tenants: Downtown Dance Academy, Windsor Fashions (opening in Oct.), and Sola Salons (opening in the spring).

On the Border’s website describes the restaurants’ style as Tex-Mex:

For nearly 40 years, we've cultivated a delicious menu featuring the BOLD flavors of Texas and Mexico. From using mesquite-wood grills to sear special marinades into our fajitas to crafting margaritas, chips, salsa, guacamole and tortillas by hand daily, we take pride in serving authentic Border-Style meals in generous portions.

The Ocean County Mall location will be the chain’s fourth in the Garden State; the others are in Mt. Laurel, New Brunswick, and Princeton.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

