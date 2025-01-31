OMG! These celebrities were spotted in Morris County, New Jersey

If you find yourself at Chef Fredy’s Table in Morristown you might want to select the blood orange salad with a side order of celebrity stalking.

The restaurant was recently paid a visit by the cast and crew of “The Housemaid,” a movie that has been seen filming all across North Jersey.

Actress Sydney Sweeney was there with co-stars Brandon Sklenar and Amanda Seyfried.

Director Paul Feig also made a night of it. Restaurant manager Luis Bedoya had no idea the party of nine total was coming until they showed up.

According to the Bergen Record they’d had a long day of shooting and were looking to unwind.

Thank you to the cast of #TheHousemaidMovie for choosing to dine with us tonight. It was a pleasure to have you," a post on Insta by the restaurant read. "We look forward to seeing this movie in theatres on December 25, 2025.

The movie is a thriller about a struggling woman who ends up as a housemaid for an affluent couple.

If you’re like me you’re familiar with Sydney Sweeney from the show “Euphoria” and the rom-com “Anyone But You.”

At just 27 she already has well over 50 acting credits. Has all that success gone to her head?

No — Bedoya says though a little on the shy side she “was a sweetheart” to talk to.

Feig and Seyfried meanwhile were the life of the party, extremely outgoing, and everyone in the cast and crew was said to be fun and pleasant.

Isn’t that what you hope for when having a chance encounter with a famous person?

What a downer it must be to meet a celebrity whose work you admired your whole life only to find them to be standoffish and cold.

Good for them!

It’s not the first time “The Housemaid��� has shot in Morristown. They shot at The Perk School earlier in January.

They’ve also been spotted filming in other NJ spots — at Green Way Markets in Ridgewood and at Rutt’s Hut in Clifton.

