Olympian Athing Mu tells why NJ is better than NY

You have to love this.

She’s 19 years old. She’s been running track since she was six.

Six!

She’s from Trenton, New Jersey. She’s Athing Mu, and she’s an Olympic gold medalist.

And just as good as winning gold, she LOVES Jersey! (Okay, kind of sort of as good.)

She graduated Trenton Central High School last year and now attends Texas A&M University. She’s studying kinesiology. That’s the scientific study of body movement.

At the summer games she just won the gold in women’s 800 meters. This was not only a big deal for this Jersey girl. It was a big deal for the U.S.A.; we hadn’t won this event in 53 years!

Here’s the moment:

Now that everyone’s talking about Trenton’s favorite lady reporters caught up with her and played a game called fill in the blank. One of the questions was “New Jersey is better than New York because _______.”

You’ll find that part at the 1:32 mark.

She answers, “We’re the originals. We are the originals! That’s all I have to say.”

Except it wasn’t.

“We’re the best at everything. We have the best pizza. We have the best bagels. We have the best food. We have the beach! Or the shore. You guys don’t have anything.”

Then she goes on to list the awful things New York does have. Spoiler: it’s not flattering.

Then sums up her Jersey pride with, “But we’re great!”

What’s not to love about Athing Mu?

