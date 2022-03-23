LITTLE FERRY - A nursing student slain at gunpoint in her own home was heartlessly murdered by her older sister, authorities said.

Angielly Dominguez, 27, was visiting her family home on Sand Hill Court Tuesday evening when she allegedly pulled a gun on her little sister and pulled the trigger.

Little Ferry police arrived at the home at about 4 p.m. The sisters' little brother answered the door.

"She's inside, she's shot," the brother told detectives, according to an affidavit.

Investigators found 21-year-old Omelly Dominguez dead, slumped over the couch. She had been shot in the head behind her left ear.

Omelly Dominguez was studying nursing at William Paterson University (Class of 2023). (Facebook) Omelly Dominguez was studying nursing at William Paterson University (Class of 2023). (Facebook) loading...

The younger brother told police he heard the sisters arguing over money just before the gunshot, according to court documents. Omelly Dominguez had refused to give her older sister cash for a hotel, Daily Voice reported.

When he heard the shot, the brother walked into the living room. Angielly Dominguez "stared at him" then walked out of the home.

Court documents state Ring doorbell video footage caught her fleeing the scene just before police arrived at about 4 p.m.

Within hours, state police arrested Angielly Dominguez, of Jacksonville, Florida, driving southbound on the New Jersey Turnpike. The older sister had made it as far as Cherry Hill, but a state trooper easily spotter the white 1995 Ford Mustang with Florida license plates.

The trooper found five handguns in the car's trunk, according to an affidavit.

Meantime, Angielly Dominguez got engaged last month. Her fiance did not respond to inquiries from New Jersey 101.5.

Police noted in the affidavit the fiance attempted to report Angielly Dominguez to authorities in Jacksonville, Florida. Documents stated she took "all of his firearms and his vehicle."

Omelly Dominguez was set to graduate from William Paterson University's nursing program next year. She worked as an administrative assistant at the university.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said Angielly Dominguez has been remanded to Bergen County Jail. She faces first-degree murder and firearm possession charges.

Best coffee places recommended in Central Jersey

Where NJ's 'red wave' of the 2021 election was reddest In 2017, Gov. Phil Murphy won the election by 14.1 percentage points, a margin exceeding 303,000. His re-election was much closer, an 84,000-vote, 3.2-point victory. He and others talked about a ‘red wave’ of Republican voters in the electorate, and certified results show which counties turned red most.