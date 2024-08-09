Old car features those in NJ would not understand
Actually, that's not quite right. Perhaps the better way to say it is old car features New Jersey's youngest generations wouldn't understand.
Because I can tell you. For me? I miss some of these features. It reminds me of simpler times when automobiles weren't completely controlled by computers and electronics.
For those of you in my camp? Let's just say, our cars had style. Our cars had attitude. Our cars had unique features. But most importantly? They were fun to drive. Not to say none of today's cars aren't fun. They're just not the same.
Yes, they're safer. And yes, all the computer electronics make things more convenient. Not to mention, today's cars are more fuel-efficient than ever. All great points, but with one big drawback. Outside of style and personality, today's cars are just so darn expensive.
Perhaps that's why many younger drivers throughout New Jersey don't seem to get as excited to get behind the wheel as some of us who are older did back when we first learned to drive.
I don't know. Something about these old-school features just brings back so many memories. I mean, can you even imagine cars with standard pop-up headlights?
Manual Transmissions
When was the last time cars came standard with a stick shift? Perhaps some do, but good luck finding them.
But it really wasn't any one particular item that made our cars cool. It was having a combination of them. Having all those manual controls and old-school features really gave a vehicle some personality. That, and the fact that almost every car wasn't silver or grey.
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.