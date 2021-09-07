Old Bridge, NJ man sent to prison for drunken crash that killed 2
OLD BRIDGE — A 25-year-old township man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison, stemming from a deadly drunk driving crash two years ago.
Tristan R. Rodriguez had been convicted of first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree vehicular homicide and fourth-degree assault by auto for the July 2019 crash, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
Rodriguez was intoxicated and speeding in an Acura on Englishtown Road about 3:50 a.m., when he slammed into the back of a pickup truck, prosecutors said.
His passenger, 29-year-old township resident Krystal C. Diaz and a 17-year-old girl in the pickup were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities did not disclose the teen's name, but MyCentralJersey.com previously identified her as Sarah Hope Aziz, a member of the Old Bridge High School class of 2020.
Rodriguez must serve 85% of his sentence — or about 14-and-a-half years, before becoming eligible for parole.
Upon his release, he will be banned from holding a driver’s license for 20 years, Ciccone said.
The crash was one of eight in Old Bridge in 2019 that claimed ten lives.
With previously reporting from Dan Alexander