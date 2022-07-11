Oh thank heaven! It’s 7/11 — and that means free Slurpees

If you write a check Monday, you might scribble "July 11, 2022" without even realizing what an abbreviated form of the date means.

It is, of course, 7/11 — or as stylized by one of New Jersey's favorite convenience stores, 7-Eleven, and the chain has announced new partnerships this year to commemorate the annual celebration.

While free Slurpee drinks have long been offered at 7-Eleven on 7/11, those with the 7-Eleven or Speedway apps have been able to claim a small Slurpee at no cost for the entire month of July, a promotion that ends Monday.

Slurpee Day 2022 is also applicable at Stripes stores, though there are none of those in the Garden State.

The reward of being able to claim a free Slurpee for a longer period of July than just the 11th gained traction in 2020, when the store "canceled" its yearly one-day giveaway in the opening months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But 7-Eleven or Slurpee Day is back in full this year, with the chain calling it "an annual tradition for us to say 'thanks' because we're nothing without our customers."

So even though only the small size is being offered for free, 7-Eleven is encouraging you to come out and sample your favorite flavor ... or even mix a few.

