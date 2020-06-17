7-Eleven cancels its birthday celebration this year

Along with canceled fireworks, graduations, weddings, and other rites of passage, the toll of the COVID-19 virus keeps growing: 7-Eleven has announced that it won’t be holding its traditional birthday celebration on July 11th (7/11, get it?) this year due to social distancing concerns. BUT, fear not, there is still a way to get your free Slurpee (and brain freeze) in 2020, you just need their app.

Ever since 2002, the tradition every July 11th has been for them offer a free small Slurpee to celebrate their special day. I a statement, 7-Eleven’s chief marketing officer says, “For nearly two decades, July 11th has been the busiest day of the year for 7 Eleven stores as millions of customers visit us to kick off summer with their favorite frozen drink. But this year, we have to make changes for the greater good. I hope you’ll join us for the in-person party next year.”

So, what about those free Slurpees? To get one this year, you need to download the 7Rewards loyalty app (you can get it here). On July 1st, all 7Rewards members (the company says there are 33 million of them) will get a voucher in their account good for one medium Slurpee which is redeemable throughout the month of July “allowing customers the opportunity to treat themselves when it’s convenient for them, while helping us practice physical distancing in stores.”

The company announced that in lieu of the in-store celebration it will instead donate 1 million meals to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country.

