Oh my! Have you heard of these dirty-sounding NJ town names?

Whoa. There are some towns in New Jersey that can sound a little naughty if you have even the slightest dirty mind. C'mon, you know you do. Lol.

I swear I've never thought of these towns like that but now that they've been pointed out to me this way, I'll never say them without giggling again.

It may take you a minute for it to make sense. Get creative. Trust me, you'll laugh.

Are you ready?

Without further ado, here they are. You may have heard of some of them.

See how many you've been to.