Oh my! Check out this creepy dollar bill I got at a New Jersey gas station

I’m all for spooky season, but I was not prepared for this.

I got gas on my way to work this week, and like any born and raised New Jerseyan, I asked for the attendant to “Fill it. Regular. Cash.”

I didn’t bother taking a good look at the change I received, I just shoved it in my wallet and drove off.

It was hours later that I went to get something out of the office’s vending machine, and I was so stunned I never actually got around to getting the chips I wanted.

I pulled out one of the bills I had received and saw very creepy drawings on the dollar. It’s wild to believe the amount of time that someone spent on this, just take a look at the details.

First of all: Skeleton George Washington is super creepy. But at least I understand what’s going on there… what could this mean?

Or are these marking along with some sort of writing / shape I can’t quite make out?

This doesn’t go all away around, I don’t know if that means anything significant, but whoever dolled this bill up only put this border around 75% of it.

Then there’s the other side. Apparently, this alien is our “new leader.” Also, note the “D” in front of the word “one” to spell “done.”

Then, on the center “one,” it’s turned into “NONE!”

Plus, whatever this drawing is over the pyramid. Also, for some reason, these “one”s aren’t drawn over to make another word.

So I’m not quite sure what to make of this or if it ever would have worked in the vending machine, but I’m certainly entertained by it.

