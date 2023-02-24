JERSEY CITY — A 12-year-old has been charged with possession of a handgun after a BB gun was discovered by school staff.

Officers were called to James F. Murray Elementary School (PS#38), along Stegman Parkway, on Thursday afternoon, according to the Jersey City Police Department.

According to reports to police, the male student never brandished the pellet gun or threatened anyone with it. No injuries were reported.

According to police, "two" involved students may face suspension over the incident. That will be decided by the school.

It was a sixth-grader who was arrested and charged, according to nj.com.

Police say an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

