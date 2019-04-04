Jim's aghast a guest speaker at a New Jersey school got in hot water for telling high school students that Adolf Hitler was a "good leader" -- even though the speaker was clear Hitler had "bad moral character and intentions."

After all, Jim says, it takes a great leader to turn a people as dignified and smart as the German populace was into a murderous mob -- and it's a lesson that just because someone's a great leader, it doesn't mean people should go where he's leading.

"This is one of the most egregious examples of ... the scatological product of a bull,"

Jim says in this week's Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play .

It's not that Hitler was a good person -- he was, of course, a murderous bigot history rightly condemns as a villain. But there's no doubt he knew how to get the masses behind him, Jim says.

"Well how can you deny that? What (the guest speaker) said is true," Jim says.

The lesson students should take away?

"Just be damn sure who you let be your leader. ... Because somebody can lead and be a good leader does not mean he is a good person," Jim says.

That's just part of what Jim and Bob Williams take on in the latest installment of his podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest. And email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com .

The Jim Gearhart Podcast is available every week on New Jersey 101.5 and in the New Jersey 101.5 app . You can also subscribe with your favorite podcasting app for iPhones , Android devices or your computer:

Subscribe to the Jim Gearhart Show on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

Love Podcasts? This week, on Speaking Podcast, Bill, Jay and Jessica take on everything from manspreading to recycled soap in a very special live video taking of the show.

More from New Jersey 101.5 and Jim Gearhart: