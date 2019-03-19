NJ school sorry for pep talk that called Hitler ‘good leader’

MADISON — School officials are apologizing to parents after a guest speaker told high school students that Adolf Hitler was a "good leader" with "bad moral character and intentions."

NJ.com reports that Schools Superintendent Mark Schwarz said in a letter sent to parents Sunday that the speaker's presentation was "unnecessarily provocative and insensitive."

The speaker's name has not been released.

Schwarz says the presentation took place at an assembly Saturday aimed at promoting positive leadership values that all Madison High School student athletes were required to attend.

He says the speaker showed the photo of Hitler as part of a side-by-side comparison with Martin Luther King Jr.

Schwarz says all presentations from outside speakers will now be screened in advance.

