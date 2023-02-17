Of all the bad roads in New Jersey — which are the worst

Yesterday I had the unfortunate experience of having to drive a good stretch along route 287 in New Jersey. I have often said that this road is God’s punishment for anything anyone in New Jersey has ever done wrong.

I’ve almost never been on that road when there has not been some sort of accident or calamity or slow down and if it’s not happening the way I’m going, it’s happening the opposite way.

I’ve always called this road the worst of New Jersey and avoided at all costs.

However, there are people who drive on other roads more frequently who can’t relate to my dilemma.

When we asked our listeners, what the worst roads in New Jersey were, they had a much different opinion than I.

New Jersey is known for many things, but unfortunately, its roads are not among them. In fact, many residents and visitors alike would likely agree that the Garden State has some of the worst roads in the country.

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

One of the major reasons for this is the state's high traffic volume. With its location near New York City and its proximity to several major highways, New Jersey's roads are heavily congested, leading to a high rate of accidents and wear and tear on the roads themselves.

Another issue is the state's harsh winters, which can cause significant damage to the roads.

From potholes to crumbling asphalt, the cold weather takes a heavy toll on New Jersey's roads, and the state's limited budget for road maintenance only exacerbates the problem.

Our listeners always dub one of the worst roads in the state Route 1. Or perhaps THE worst. This road is infamous for its heavy traffic, frequent accidents, and congestion. The parkway and the turnpike get their share of complaints too, but route one always wins the day.

Let’s not fool ourselves, many of New Jersey's local roads are also in poor condition. From crumbling sidewalks to pot-holed streets, many of the state's roads are in need of urgent repair.

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

Despite these challenges, at least we’re always making efforts to improve. For example, the New Jersey Department of Transportation is working on several projects to repair and upgrade the state's highways and local roads.

However, with the state's limited budget and high traffic volume, it remains to be seen whether these efforts will be enough to address the problem.

New Jersey's roads are widely regarded as some of the worst in the country and our listeners who have traveled extensively in other states would agree.

From heavy traffic and harsh winters to limited funding for maintenance, and population density, multitude of factors contribute to the state's poor road conditions.

What’s your vote for the WOAT? (Worst of all time?)

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.