The iconic Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association Pier, a cherished Monmouth County landmark, has been deemed structurally unsound at its newly reconstructed end, following damage from rough seas and ongoing safety concerns.

From Superstorm Sandy destruction to a symbolic rebuild

The pier, a beloved destination for fishing, strolling, and scenic views, was destroyed during Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Reconstruction efforts began in September 2022, with the design notably featuring a cross-shaped end — a reflection of the religious mission of the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association, which owns the property.

Cross-shaped design sparks debate in Ocean Grove

Completed in April 2023, the pier’s unique design stirred public debate, with some critics voicing concern over religious symbolism in what had previously been a secular public space. Later that year, turbulent ocean conditions caused structural damage to the pilings supporting the cross-shaped extension. The pier has been closed to the public since late 2023.

Engineering report finds pier extension “not structurally sound”

Yesterday, October 6, 2025, the Camp Meeting Association announced it had received a long-awaited engineering report evaluating the damage and the long-term viability of the pier’s extension. According to the report, the cross-shaped addition "may not be structurally sound enough to be used safely." As a result, the end section of the pier will remain closed indefinitely.

It remains unclear what future actions the association might take regarding repairs, redesign, or potential removal of the damaged portion.

