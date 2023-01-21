Ocean County town named best summer travel destination in NJ

It's easy to choose New Jersey as the state with great summer destinations. It's not quite as easy to name one town that rises above all the rest. So, what is New Jersey's top summer destination town?

Think of all the great summer travel destinations New Jersey has to offer. As we work our way through a long New Jersey winter, it's good to start getting the summer juices flowing and the warm weather ideas cooking a little bit.

There are literally dozens of great choices for summer getaways here in the Garden State, and of course, our waterfront towns lead the way.

Imagine thawing out after a long winter in Point Pleasant Beach, Seaside, or Bay Head. What about Belmar, Ocean Grove, or Asbury Park?

They are all excellent choices, but none of those great towns were chosen by the travel experts at Travel Pulse as the best town in New Jersey for a summer getaway.

I know what you're thinking. You think that if it's not those towns, it must be one of the two towns in the Garden State that seem to always get all the summer attention, Cape May or Atlantic City.

Well, here's another surprise. It's not one of those great towns either. So, which town got chosen by these travel experts?

According to this report, New Jersey's top summer travel destination is Long Beach Island in Ocean County, and for me, that is a really great choice.

With all the beauty, family fun, fine dining, and summer memories that await you in LBI, how could you go wrong with a summer trip there?

The answer is very simple. You can't. You can get all the details on this great summer destination at the Long Beach Island website.

