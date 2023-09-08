Prison for NJ mom after 2-year-old son dies of drug overdose
🔶 NJ mom gets prison for son’s death
🔶 The toddler was exposed to the illegal drug in his home
🔶 Two terms would be served consecutively
An Ocean County mom who admitted to causing her toddler son’s fentanyl death has been sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison.
In July, 35-year-old Natalie Sabie of Lacey Township pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and child endangerment, stemming from the 2-year-old's death a year ago.
The young boy, whose name was Vincent according to his obituary, was exposed to the illegal drug in his own home last September.
As reported by Breaking AC, a younger and older sibling were also both in the residence at the time.
He was rushed to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he died.
Results of a toxicology report about a month later revealed a significant amount of fentanyl in the child's system and cause of death was determined.
Sabie had been held at the Ocean County Jail since her arrest in October 2022.
🔶 Child fentanyl deaths have surged alongside adult ODs, research shows
Pediatric deaths from fentanyl have seen a nearly six-fold increase among children younger than 5 years in the past 20 years, according to research published by medical journal, JAMA Pediatrics.
“Mirroring trends seen among adults,” nearly 44% of such child drug deaths happened at home and at least 87.5% were unintentional, according to the same research.
