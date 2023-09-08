Prison for NJ mom after 2-year-old son dies of drug overdose

🔶 NJ mom gets prison for son’s death

🔶 The toddler was exposed to the illegal drug in his home

🔶 Two terms would be served consecutively

An Ocean County mom who admitted to causing her toddler son’s fentanyl death has been sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison.

In July, 35-year-old Natalie Sabie of Lacey Township pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and child endangerment, stemming from the 2-year-old's death a year ago.

2-year-old Vincent Endreson (carmonabolenfh.com) Child fentanyl death NJ 2-year-old Vincent Endreson (carmonabolenfh.com) loading...

The young boy, whose name was Vincent according to his obituary, was exposed to the illegal drug in his own home last September.

As reported by Breaking AC, a younger and older sibling were also both in the residence at the time.

Ocean County crime jail (Canva) loading...

He was rushed to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he died.

Results of a toxicology report about a month later revealed a significant amount of fentanyl in the child's system and cause of death was determined.

Read More: Monmouth County mom admits role in son’s fentanyl death

Sabie had been held at the Ocean County Jail since her arrest in October 2022.

Child fentanyl OD data (JAMA Pediatrics, via U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) (JAMA Pediatrics) loading...

🔶 Child fentanyl deaths have surged alongside adult ODs, research shows

Pediatric deaths from fentanyl have seen a nearly six-fold increase among children younger than 5 years in the past 20 years, according to research published by medical journal, JAMA Pediatrics.

“Mirroring trends seen among adults,” nearly 44% of such child drug deaths happened at home and at least 87.5% were unintentional, according to the same research.

