Following a bust at residences in Brick and Manchester that resulted in the seizure of firearms, cash, and controlled dangerous substances, two Ocean County residents have admitted to running a drug production facility, setting them up for up to eight years in prison.

Jose Quintero-DeJesus, 37, of Brick, and Victor Mendoza-Gutierrez, 26, of Manchester, pleaded guilty on Oct. 26 to maintaining a controlled dangerous substance production facility, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

The prosecutor's office said that execution of search warrants in May 2020 came up with approximately 1,050 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $30,000 in cash. Prior to the searches, Quintero-DeJesus was arrested during a motor vehicle stop. Mendoze-Gutierrez was apprehended at the Manchester residence.

They're scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 17. The state will seek a prison term of eight years for each defendant.

