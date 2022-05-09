NY puppy runs through tunnels and onto 2nd-story ledge in NJ before rescue

JERSEY CITY — It was nearly a week-long adventure for a puppy from Brooklyn, who apparently ran through two tunnels and swam part of the East River before being rescued in New Jersey.

Sunday morning after 9 a.m., Port Authority Police received a call of a dog seen running in the Holland Tunnel’s North Tube.

Responding officers saw the dog leaving the tunnel in Jersey City and heading for a Home Depot parking lot on 12th Street.

The roughly 7-month-old dog, named Bailey, was found on the second floor of the parking garage, police said, but he squeezed between fencing and out onto a ledge high above the sidewalk.

Port Authority Emergency Service Unit officers contacted Jersey City Police Department and animal control before one officer followed the Akita-German Shepard mix out onto the ledge and safely rescued him.

Bailey had been spotted at least a day earlier in the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, as a passing motorist posted video to Twitter.

NYPD have said the dog was reported missing roughly five days earlier, after getting out of a pen in the Red Hook section of Brooklyn, as reported by the New York Post.

The dog was released to the Hudson County-based Liberty Humane Society, for further treatment, according to Port Authority police.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

