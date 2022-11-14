During their bye week, the New York Giants talked about possibly extending some of their players' contracts. Their two biggest questions are running back Saquon Barkley, and quarterback Daniel Jones. They extended neither.

Barkley isn't worried, telling the press, "I want to be a Giant for life." As for Jones, who had another good day in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Houston Texans, going 13/17 for 197 yards and two touchdowns, they should have locked him up as well.

We all know the New York Giants need to make a decision on a quarterback. For me, the right one is to re-sign Daniel Jones and end the speculation. Here's why:

The Giants are 6-2, and coming off of a bye week. I was actually hoping they would have re-signed Jones during the bye, which would have given the team a psychological boost as they make their run. Jones is a major reason why the team is where they are in the playoff hunt. He's doing it with great coaching, but very little help outside of running back Saquon Barkley; whom they should also re-sign and probably will.

Jones' stat line through 9 games is: 156 completions in 237 attempts for a completion percentage of 65.8%,1596 yards thrown, 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions which is a major reduction in turnovers. He has been sacked 25 times. He was also named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jones is basically doing this with no receivers, and a subpar offensive line. The argument can be made that he is a major reason why they are 6-2 at this point.

The argument can also be made that if the Giants don't re-sign Jones, someone else in the league will. Who wouldn't want a 6'5, 230lbs quarterback who can run and throw an accurate, deep ball? Some reported suggestions include Houston, Washington, Indianapolis who just fire head coach Frank Reich, and Carolina, where he's from. Carolina is also owned by Jersey guy, David Tepper, who hired Matt Ruhle away from the Giants.

Jones has endured some of the worst coaching and talent before being redeemed this year by head coach Brian Daboll. Jones would be Daboll's second reclamation project, along with Josh Allen in Buffalo, and we see how that worked out.

I also think Giants' ownership really wants it to work with Jones. John Mara once admitted, "We've done everything possible to screw up Daniel Jones." Via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Mara also said, "We certainly have not given up on Daniel Jones.” That was before they hired general managers Joe Shoen and Brian Daboll, and that's the way it should stay.

Look for both Jones and Saquon Barkley to remain with the Giants, especially since they'll have over 60 million dollars in cap money to spend. This will enable Big Blue to finish what they're starting, rather than do it all over again. We as fans have waited long enough.

